RigoBlock 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,383.00 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RigoBlock has a market cap of $360,167.54 and $2,383.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00047383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.33 or 0.06808888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,086.98 or 1.00034948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052192 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

