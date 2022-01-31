Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Up 14.1%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) shares were up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

