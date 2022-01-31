Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMNI. Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $445.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $180,013.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 92.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

