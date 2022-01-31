Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

