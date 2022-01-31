Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.