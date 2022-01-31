Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 754,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

