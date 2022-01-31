Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 86.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 347.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,974.21.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,410.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,619.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,761.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

