Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $318.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $343.00 to $318.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $284.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.82 and its 200 day moving average is $321.31. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $445,601,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

