Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.36.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$65.14 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$54.69 and a one year high of C$67.59. The company has a market cap of C$32.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.07.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.