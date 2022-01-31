Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $7.20. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 166 shares changing hands.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

