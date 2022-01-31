Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

