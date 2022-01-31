Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,856. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

