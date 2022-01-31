Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector perform Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.90) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.50) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.50 ($7.93).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 565.50 ($7.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 559.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 551.82. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 432.60 ($5.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 619 ($8.35).

In related news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($16,073.15).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.