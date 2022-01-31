Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.29) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

VSVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.54) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.14 ($7.34).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 447.33 ($6.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 408.80 ($5.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 595 ($8.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 448 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.26.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.