RPS Group’s (RPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 145 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.63) to GBX 138 ($1.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.63) to GBX 138 ($1.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

LON RPS opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.26 million and a P/E ratio of 53.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 71.70 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 132 ($1.78).

In related news, insider John Douglas purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($84,997.30).

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

