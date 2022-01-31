Rubric Capital Management LP Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,012 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 3.26% of Advantage Solutions worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

