Rubric Capital Management LP Has $98.76 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,113,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 2.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $98,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,862,000 after acquiring an additional 473,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.14 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

