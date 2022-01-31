Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 250,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. AAR comprises about 1.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 4.37% of AAR worth $50,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AAR by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 497,216 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 402,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 295,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 5,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AAR by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after purchasing an additional 233,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

AIR stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

