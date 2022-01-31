Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 2,534,600 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 90.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,344,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534,600 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 70.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 1,000,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

