Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,795 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 693.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $226,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.