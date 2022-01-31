Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $476,000 Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $102,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 542.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $204,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

TDC opened at $40.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

