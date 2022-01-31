Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $502,000 Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 546,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,085.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 321,313 shares during the period.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,727,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,442 shares of company stock valued at $15,430,248 over the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.