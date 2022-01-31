Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,156,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATIP shares. CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.