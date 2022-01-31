Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,221.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $15.30 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

NGM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

