Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,602 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Titan Machinery worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $4,338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $4,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $2,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $665.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.61. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

