Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.11% of Safehold worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

NYSE SAFE opened at $58.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,954.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 218,015 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,323. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

