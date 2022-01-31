Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of SAPMY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.05. 2,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. Saipem has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $6.47.

Get Saipem alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.