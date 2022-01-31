salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $316.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.47.
CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,696 shares of company stock worth $60,428,964. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.