salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $316.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.47.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,696 shares of company stock worth $60,428,964. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.