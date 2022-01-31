Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Shares of SFRRF opened at $4.83 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

