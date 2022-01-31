Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.
Shares of SFRRF opened at $4.83 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.