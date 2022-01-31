Schroder Investment Management Group Has $58.83 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,518 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.44% of Leidos worth $58,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Leidos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $110.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

