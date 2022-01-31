Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 275,951 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,229,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 275,951 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.80% of Western Union worth $65,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth $95,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Union by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.84 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

