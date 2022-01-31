Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325,980 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.07% of WNS worth $82,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $83.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

