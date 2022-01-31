Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,275 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of Magna International worth $60,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Magna International by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Magna International by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGA opened at $77.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

