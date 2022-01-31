Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.12% of Lumentum worth $67,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $97.37 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

