Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63.

