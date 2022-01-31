Scotiabank Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$90.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.61.

Get iA Financial alerts:

TSE:IAG opened at C$81.53 on Friday. iA Financial has a one year low of C$56.52 and a one year high of C$82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron acquired 1,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$243,100.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.