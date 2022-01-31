Scotiabank Cuts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$30.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WJX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE WJX traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.02. 33,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.35. Wajax has a one year low of C$18.53 and a one year high of C$29.67. The stock has a market cap of C$495.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$401.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Wajax will post 2.7000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

