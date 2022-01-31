Scotiabank Cuts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$30.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WJX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of TSE WJX traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.02. 33,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.35. Wajax has a one year low of C$18.53 and a one year high of C$29.67. The stock has a market cap of C$495.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.
