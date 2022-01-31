Scotiabank Increases Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$61.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $5,056,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fortis by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $4,976,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 127,497 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Fortis by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

