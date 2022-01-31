Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2022 guidance at $8.500-$8.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $8.50-8.90 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $146.54 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $254.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

