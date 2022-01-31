SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 52.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 124.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

SEAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

