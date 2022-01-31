Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on STX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of STX stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,147,451 shares of company stock valued at $121,011,437. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $5,082,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,059,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

