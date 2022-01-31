Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,147,451 shares of company stock valued at $121,011,437. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

