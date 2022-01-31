Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.13% from the company’s previous close.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

SGEN stock opened at $127.62 on Monday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,239 shares of company stock worth $68,434,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,190,000 after buying an additional 227,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

