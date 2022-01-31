SelectQuote (SLQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. SelectQuote has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLQT opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. SelectQuote has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SelectQuote stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2,737.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

