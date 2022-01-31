Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

