Senator Investment Group LP Acquires New Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after acquiring an additional 723,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.58. 5,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,558. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

