Senator Investment Group LP Buys 600,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 1.7% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.68% of Elanco Animal Health worth $102,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,654,046 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.46. 34,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

