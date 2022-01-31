Senator Investment Group LP Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $86,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $380.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,068. The firm has a market cap of $373.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

