Senator Investment Group LP Purchases New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,330,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.32% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 97.1% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 146,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

IOVA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.43. 25,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

