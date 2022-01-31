Senator Investment Group LP Sells 300,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $30,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 92.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 268,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after buying an additional 128,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,853. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average of $128.25. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.